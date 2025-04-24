Local

Pedestrian hit by car in Edmonds, rushed to hospital

By KIRO 7 News Staff
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds Police Department says a car hit someone crossing the street Thursday morning.

It happened just east of 9th Avenue.

The person was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in serious condition

The driver stayed and officers say they don’t show any signs of impairment.

The road will be closed in the area for an extended period of time.

