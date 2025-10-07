Local

Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KENT, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire says a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train near 11th Avenue South and East Willie Street.

Kent Police are also responding to the incident and multiple railroad crossings have been blocked.

This is a developing story.

