Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire says a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train near 11th Avenue South and East Willie Street.

Kent Police are also responding to the incident and multiple railroad crossings have been blocked.

This is a developing story.

Puget Sound Fire and Kent PD are on location of a fatality train/pedestrian accident in the area of 1st Avenue South and E Willis Street. Numerous railroad crossings are currently blocked. — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) October 7, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group