Pedestrian collision in Bellingham kills 44-year-old

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A pedestrian was trying to move trash out of the road when he was hit by a car in North Bellingham on Saturday evening.

Police arrived at State Route 539 near Smith around 8:40 p.m. and quickly closed all lanes of traffic. Officials said that after the 74-year-old driver collided with the pedestrian, they both slowed to a stop while blocking lane one. The 44-year-old pedestrian then died from his injuries.

Police said that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident and that the cause is being investigated further.

🚨 SR539 at Smith is fully blocked for a one car/pedestrian serious injury collision. Please be patient while troopers investigate the collision. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) August 27, 2023

#Update The collision is now a fatality. Southbound SR539 is still fully blocked. Please be patient and use alternate route if possible while troopers continue to investigate this tragic collision. — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) August 27, 2023





