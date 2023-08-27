Local

Pedestrian collision in Bellingham kills 44-year-old

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A pedestrian was trying to move trash out of the road when he was hit by a car in North Bellingham on Saturday evening.

Police arrived at State Route 539 near Smith around 8:40 p.m. and quickly closed all lanes of traffic. Officials said that after the 74-year-old driver collided with the pedestrian, they both slowed to a stop while blocking lane one. The 44-year-old pedestrian then died from his injuries.

Police said that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident and that the cause is being investigated further.


