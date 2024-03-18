Peak bloom for UW cherry blossoms expected to begin Tuesday

Due to the warm weather this past weekend, most of the cherry trees on the University of Washington Quad are now in bloom.

According to the UW, about 50% to 60% of the trees are blooming, with peak bloom expected to begin Tuesday.

With more than 100 cherry trees on the campus, the 29 Yoshino cherry trees bloom earlier than many other species.

Bloom check! 🌸 Thanks to unseasonably warm weather over the weekend, approximately 50-60% of buds on the @UW Quad cherry trees @uwcherryblossom are now in bloom, with peak bloom expected to begin by March 19 at the latest.



More: https://t.co/qXlgiwkzio pic.twitter.com/qypHLPFi57 — UW News (@uwnews) March 18, 2024

Other types of cherry trees on campus include the Higan, Hisakura, Kwanzan, Mt. Fuki, and Shirofugen.

How long the trees will remain in bloom depends on the weather, but if the weather stays cool, bloom should last about two weeks.

©2024 Cox Media Group