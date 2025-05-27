Pay up! King County Metro is resuming fare enforcement

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Metro says it will fully resume fare enforcement on May 31 after a four-year hiatus.

For the last two months, Fare Enforcement Officers have been in an ‘education phase’ – reminding people that they’ll need to pay moving forward.

In 2020, payment was paused to reassess and reimagine safety, security, and fare enforcement

Starting Saturday, officers will begin issuing printed warnings and citations to riders who can’t provide proof of payment on buses and streetcars.

Metro says that the education phase was promising. In April and May, 76% of riders that officers spoke to provided proof of payment.

“We see riders are getting back into the habit of tapping their cards and paying at the farebox, which funds essential bus service in our communities,” Metro’s Chief Safety Officer Rebecca Frankhouser said. “As we shift toward issuing warnings and potential citations, we are again reminding riders that there are free and reduced transit fares to ensure everyone can take transit.”

How do I show proof of payment?

Metro’s adult fare is currently $2.75. Officers will accept proof of payment in the form of:

A recently tapped ORCA fare card

An activated Transit GO Ticket on their phone

A tapped ORCA card in Google Wallet

A transfer slip issued to someone who paid cash or used a human service bus ticket at the farebox

What happens if I don’t show proof?

Riders who do not have valid proof of payment will first receive a printed warning. Riders can receive two printed warnings without consequence.

A third and subsequent violation may result in a fine or an alternative resolution:

Pay a fine of $20 within 30 days, or $40 within 90 days

Load $20 onto an ORCA card or—if eligible—$10 onto a reduced fare program card

Enroll in a reduced fare program if eligible

Perform two hours of community service

Appeal to the Fare Adjudication Program Manager or request a customized resolution

Youth who do not have proof of payment will not face a fine or alternative resolution, and will instead receive information on how to enroll in the Free Youth Transit Pass.

