A ‘pawsitive’ influence: Meet Mukilteo Fire’s new therapy dog

MUKILTEO, Wash. — There’s a new member of Mukilteo Fire whose goal is to have a ' pawsitive’ impact on firefighters’ mental health.

Amani the Bernedoodle is currently receiving specialized training with the First Responder Therapy Dogs Organization.

According to the nonprofit’s website, it has helped certify over 200 therapy dog teams across 37 states.

The fire department says Amani will help the team manage work-related stress, trauma, and stimulation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emergency Medical Services providers are 1.39 times more likely to die by suicide than the public.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amani to our team,” said Fire Chief Albright in a news release.

“Amani will play a crucial role in supporting the mental health of our firefighters, who dedicate their lives to protecting our community.”

Amani’s owner and handler is Fire Marshal Derek Landis, who says his presence is already bringing “a sense of calm and comfort that is invaluable in our high-stress environment.”

Mukilteo Fire says Amani’s training is expected to be completed in 2025. At that time he will be fully certified as a therapy dog.

Amani will also play a key role in public fire safety education and community outreach. This weekend, he’s been making appearances at the annual Lighthouse Festival.

The City of Mukilteo Facebook page recently posted a video introducing Amani to the community. You can watch it by clicking here.





©2024 Cox Media Group