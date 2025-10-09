Passenger hospitalized after alleged DUI crash on I-5 near Tacoma

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested a driver accused of causing a crash that landed their passenger in the hospital.

Troopers believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Bay Street in Tacoma.

The passenger has serious injuries.

Drivers trying to get to SR 167 or Portland Avenue will need to turn around at the next exit after Bay Street and access it from northbound I-5 for the time being.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

‼️ Southbound I-5 to Bay Street is closed while Troopers investigate a vehicular assault from a 1-car rollover collision. The passenger from that vehicle has been transported to the hospital in stable condition with serious injuries. — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) October 9, 2025

