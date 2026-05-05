Pasado’s Safe Haven rescues 22 abandoned cats and kittens in need of homes

0 of 7 Pasado's Safe Haven rescues 22 cats abandoned in Yakima (Pasado's Safe Haven) Pasado's Safe Haven rescues 22 cats abandoned in Yakima (Pasado's Safe Haven) Pasado's Safe Haven rescues 22 cats abandoned in Yakima (Pasado's Safe Haven) Pasado's Safe Haven rescues 22 cats abandoned in Yakima (Pasado's Safe Haven) Pasado's Safe Haven rescues 22 cats abandoned in Yakima (Pasado's Safe Haven) Pasado's Safe Haven rescues 22 cats abandoned in Yakima (Pasado's Safe Haven)

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Pasado’s Safe Haven in Snohomish County recently welcomed 22 abandoned cats and kittens into their sanctuary.

According to staff, the animals were found in Yakima near a busy road by a group called Kodas Rescue Kitties. Several had been hit by cars and didn’t make it. The rest were taken in and are now being cared for.

“Thankfully, they are now safe at our sanctuary, receiving care and awaiting loving homes,” Pasado’s Safe Haven shared.

If you’d like to donate to the care of these animals, you can do so by clicking here.

“Your donation today will help cover the care for these cats, support our next rescue, and fuel all our lifesaving work to end animal cruelty,” the shelter shared.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can learn more here.

In 2025, 437 animals received care and rehabilitation at Pasado’s Safe Haven, according to the shelter’s annual report. 207 animals were adopted into loving homes.

46% of the shelter’s revenue last year was thanks to donations and fundraising from the community.

“We focus on helping the most vulnerable animals - victims of cruelty and neglect, animals living with families lacking access to critical services, and those whose survival depends on legislative change,” the report states.

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