Parts of King County are receiving additional funding to go towards homelessness assistance

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Tukwila and Burien are receiving around another $3 million in funding from King County officials that will towards homelessness assistance.

Parts of King County are receiving additional funding to go towards homelessness assistance Tukwila and Burien are receiving around another $3 million in funding from King County officials that will towards homelessness assistance. (Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Tukwila and Burien are receiving around another $3 million in funding from King County officials that will towards homelessness assistance.

This additional funding will bring up Tukwila’s total to $4 million over just the past few days. The funding came from a one-time grant from King County.

Two million of it will be used to put towards constructing a new shelter for unhoused families.

On Wednesday, the county announced that Tukwila will be getting $2 million to specifically address the migrant situation in the area.

There are four non-profits in the area that will split the money to work with a group at Riverton Church to help those who need long-term housing and set them up with new lives in Washington state.

