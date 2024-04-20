Parts of King County are receiving additional funding to go towards homelessness assistance

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Tukwila and Burien are receiving around another $3 million in funding from King County officials that will towards homelessness assistance.

This additional funding will bring up Tukwila’s total to $4 million over just the past few days. The funding came from a one-time grant from King County.

Two million of it will be used to put towards constructing a new shelter for unhoused families.

On Wednesday, the county announced that Tukwila will be getting $2 million to specifically address the migrant situation in the area.

There are four non-profits in the area that will split the money to work with a group at Riverton Church to help those who need long-term housing and set them up with new lives in Washington state.