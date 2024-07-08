Part of Mukilteo Speedway blocked for fire

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Part of State Route 525, also known as the Mukilteo Speedway, is closed in both directions while crews fight a fire.

All lanes are closed at 76th Street Southwest, starting at around 10:30 a.m. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed numerous fire trucks and emergency vehicles at the scene and smoke in the air.

A fire on the same block of the Mukilteo Speedway burned a house Monday morning. Part of SR 525 was also closed at that time, but had since reopened.

It is not yet known if the house fire from Monday morning reignited or if there is a second, new fire in the same block.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.

@CityofMukilteo Fire on scene of a single family house fire 7600 block of Mukilteo Speedway. Road is back open in both directions. Thanks @Local_3482 @SouthSnoFire @EverettFire @painefieldfire and @MukilteoPolice fir all your help pic.twitter.com/sxjRqIXEZJ — Mukilteo Fire (@MukilteoFire) July 8, 2024













