Parking rates are changing around Seattle starting July 15

SEATTLE — Starting July 15, the City of Seattle is raising the cost of parking around town.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), parking rates are analyzed using May 2024 data to set prices that will make sure one to two parking spots are available on each city street at any given time.

SDOT uses data from its 32 paid parking areas to determine demand and sets rates specifically by time of day and location.

The 2010 program, known as the Performance-based Parking Pricing Program, has the following goals:

Help customers reliably find parking within walking distance of their destinations

Reduce emissions and lessen traffic congestion from drivers circling in search of parking

Increase access to businesses by ensuring turnover of parked cars

The fees will be enforceable Monday through Saturday, there is no charge for parking on Sunday.

Click here to see the current rates.

Click here to see the summer rates.

To see a map of all the parking areas affected click here.





©2024 Cox Media Group