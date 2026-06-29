Parking on the beach: Don’t ruin your Fourth of July by getting stuck in the sand

With the Fourth of July falling on a Saturday, many people are expected to head to the coast to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday. Don’t ruin the celebration by getting stuck in the sand and damaging your car.

I put out this warning every Fourth of July, but many drivers still don’t pay attention. And after what I have seen over the last few weeks on the Washington and Oregon coast, it’s time for a refresher.

Just last week, north of Seaside, I saw pictures of an RV stuck in the sand for hours, blocking access to the beach for everyone, and a large pickup truck that someone had parked too close to the water and failed to watch the tide. The water was up to its engine in minutes.

It happens almost every day on the beach along the Long Beach Peninsula.

Let’s start with the basics

Front Wheel Drive cars shouldn’t even try it. You will be fine on the beach, but trying to get through the ruts on the approaches defies common sense. The same goes for RVs and vans. Don’t even try it.

If you do have an appropriate vehicle to get through the ruts, like a Four Wheel Drive or All Wheel Drive vehicle, let some air out of your tires before you try. That improves the surface area on your tires.

Longtime KIRO Newsradio listener and friend of “Seattle’s Morning News,” Paul Nee, volunteers with Long Beach Peninsula 4 x 4 Rescue, a group that gets people out of the sand for free.

He had this advice for drivers with those appropriate vehicles.

“All Wheel Drive vs. Four Wheel Drive, they are not the same,” he said. “If you have Four Wheel Drive or All Wheel Drive, and you’re on the beach, disengage your traction control; that will get you stuck faster than anything.”

Check all your car’s specs before driving on the beach to make sure it’s properly set up. The car might end up fighting what you’re trying to do. You should also carry a small camp shovel and a flat piece of wood with you, just in case.

As you enter the soft sand on the approach, pick a good line, keep your speed consistent, but don’t go too fast. Momentum is your friend.

Once you’re on the hard sand, watch your speed. On the Long Beach Peninsula, the beach is a state highway, and all the normal rules apply. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

State Park Ranger David Linthakhan said this about how you should drive on the beach.

“Most people realize when they get out here that they shouldn’t do some of the things that they do, spinning in circles, fish tailing, those sort of things,” he said. “People say, ‘Oh, it’s the beach, I thought it was OK,’ but somewhere down inside they kind of probably knew that was not cool.”

Drive as far away from the water as possible. Follow the tracks in the sand. Do not drive on shiny sand. Watch for dogs and young children. They are very unpredictable and usually not aware of cars. When you park, do it up on the softer sand away from the water and other people. Always point your nose to the water so you can see what’s coming. The ocean is undefeated. The tide always comes in.

Linthakan shared advice on what to do if you have to stop on the sand.

“Don’t slam on your brakes, don’t stop with your brakes, unless you absolutely have to,” he said. “Let yourself roll to a stop. What happens when you slam on your brakes? It pushes the sand into a mound in front of your tires, and then you’re fighting that. If you’re a Front Wheel Drive vehicle, you’re probably going to get stuck.”

If you do get stuck on the Peninsula, you can reach out to Nee and his friends for help.

“We’ll jump people,” he said. “We’ll get them unstuck out in the sand, but if they’re in the surf, we won’t touch them. They’re going to have to go to a tow company to get out of that. We, we just can’t do that.”

They will get you out for free, though tips are greatly appreciated. The same goes for anyone stuck on the Oregon Coast near Seaside. You can reach out to the Clatsop County Sons of Beaches. They are volunteers too and do this for free.

Beach driving is a blast, but you need to be responsible. Don’t ruin your weekend and the weekends of others by getting stuck in the sand.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

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