Palm Springs bombing suspect shared ideology with Pierce County woman killed in April

Federal investigators say the man responsible for a suicide bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, had personal ties to Washington state and was deeply influenced by extremist beliefs about life, death, and suffering.

The FBI believes 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, whose remains were found at the blast site, carried out Saturday’s car bomb attack outside the American Reproductive Centers clinic.

The incident is being investigated as a targeted act of domestic terrorism, motivated by ideologies known as “anti-natalism” and “pro-mortalism.”

Online writings tied to Bartkus suggest he chose the clinic because he believed bringing life into the world causes suffering.

His writings also link his actions to the April 20 death of a woman named Sophie Tinney in Fox Island, Washington. The Desert Sun and The Arizona Republic reported Bartkus described Tinney as his “best friend,” and said her death drove him over the edge.

Prosecutors in Pierce County charged Tinney’s boyfriend, Lars Eugene Nelson, with second-degree murder.

Investigators believe Tinney asked Nelson to kill her in her sleep.

The shooting and Bartkus’ later bombing were both described by Bartkus in writings investigators are examining as a kind of ideological pact between the two.

Authorities say Bartkus tried to livestream the explosion and left behind a website promoting his beliefs. A 30-minute audio recording tied to the same site features a man—believed to be Bartkus—explaining why he opposed reproduction and saw death as a release from suffering.

The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office confirmed they are reviewing an apparent manifesto and digital evidence connected to Bartkus.

Investigators also evacuated Bartkus’ neighborhood in Twentynine Palms, California, where he lived with his mother, and searched his home over the weekend.

FBI Assistant Director Akil Davis said Sunday that Bartkus’ writings made clear he targeted the IVF clinic specifically.

“The subject had nihilistic ideations, and this was a targeted attack,” Davis said. “We are treating this as an intentional act of terrorism.”

Bartkus’ connection to Washington state appears to go beyond Tinney’s death.

Public records show his mother once had the same last name, raising the possibility they were related, though the exact relationship remains unclear.

Tinney, 27, had shared anti-natalist views online, describing childbirth as unethical and questioning the value of human existence. In one video, she argued that bringing new life into the world was irresponsible because it leads to unavoidable suffering.

Her social media accounts, including Reddit and TikTok, featured content promoting these ideas. At least one of the Reddit accounts was suspended following media reports on May 18.

Bartkus’ father, Richard Bartkus, who lives in Yucca Valley, California, said he hadn’t had much contact with his son in recent years but remembered him as a kind-hearted child who once worked monitoring special-needs children on school buses. “I don’t know what snapped,” he told reporters.

He also described an incident from Guy’s childhood where he accidentally set their shed and home on fire while playing with matches—one of many signs of behavioral concerns that, he said, seemed to fade over time.

Bartkus built computers, played video games, and attended schools in San Bernardino County.

He had no known criminal record, and his father said he was unaware of any mental health diagnoses.

Authorities said they are not looking for additional suspects and believe Bartkus acted alone.

Despite the extensive damage to the clinic, none of the embryos stored at the American Reproductive Centers facility were harmed, according to clinic officials.

The blast destroyed the surgery center portion of the building, but the IVF lab remained intact thanks to rapid efforts by Palm Springs first responders.

Video shows moment of explosion at Palm Springs fertility clinic A video sent in by a nearby resident shows the moment a vehicle exploded near a Palm Springs fertility clinic, killing one and injuring four. Posted by Desert Sun on Sunday, May 18, 2025

“We will return to our Palm Springs location once renovation is complete,” said Dr. Maher Abdallah, medical director of the clinic. “Helping families is our calling. Nothing will derail this project. We forgive the perpetrator. Our focus remains on life and hope.”

The clinic is resuming operations at a temporary location in Palm Desert.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Bartkus or his whereabouts before the bombing to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/palmspringsvehicleexplosion. I

nvestigators are particularly interested in learning more about a silver 2010 Ford Fusion with California license plate 8HWS848, which was used in the bombing.

