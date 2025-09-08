Pakistani national taken into custody after immigration appointment in Tukwila

SEATTLE — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says that a 52-year-old man from Pakistan was arrested after showing up for a scheduled appointment with the federal agency.

The USCIS accuses Muhammad Chaudhry of lying on the visitor visa application he submitted to enter the U.S. in 1988 and to get a Green Card.

He is also accused of lying and giving false information during the eight times he applied for citizenship.

Some of the lies that Chaudhry accused of telling the U.S government are withholding his criminal record in Australia and lying about being a former military service member.

Chaudhry is said to owe the government over $530,000 for Veterans Affairs Services and a mortgage reduction plan that is for military veterans.

Over 17 years, Chaudhry has appealed several removal orders.

He was arrested for breaking federal immigration law, and the government has started the removal process.

©2025 Cox Media Group