Pair arrested after crashing car into fence, trying to leave scene

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A man and a woman have been booked into the Pierce County Jail after one allegedly crashed into a fence while driving under the influence and the other tried to interfere with the arrest.

Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 19, multiple people called 911 to report that a possibly intoxicated 25-year-old woman had crashed into two fences, and that she and her 32-year-old passenger were trying to leave the scene.

The car was damaged so much that they couldn’t drive off in it, but they allegedly tried to walk off, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said.

A responding sergeant took the woman into custody as she attempted to walk away.

During the arrest, her passenger attempted to interfere and was also taken into custody, PCSO said.

Deputies said there were open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

The woman was booked for DUI, two counts of hit-and-run and obstruction. The man was booked for obstruction.

