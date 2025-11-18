Pain returning to NB SR 167 drivers as repairs get underway

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Repairs to a damaged bridge on northbound SR 167 begin Wednesday night, and that means significant changes for drivers.

It’s been a struggle for northbound SR 167 drivers since an over-height truck hit the underside of the freeway in September. It’s going to get worse this week. The freeway will be down to a single open lane from Thursday morning until the work is complete.

All northbound lanes of the freeway will be closed Wednesday night from Stewart to Ellingson to create the new work zone. The lanes will close between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Drivers will wake up Thursday with only the right lane open.

It will stay that way until the work is done. Right now, all the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will say is that it’s sometime in early 2026. There is nothing more specific than that. Third Street under SR 167 will be closed for the duration of the work as well.

It was a recycling truck driver using Third Street who hit and damaged the bridge. He had just delivered a load but failed to put his retractable boom into the down position before driving off.

WSDOT said workers will be on the job 24/7, even during the holidays, to get this job done.

Unlike the Bullfrog overpass that was damaged in Cle Elum, where the entire structure had to come down, WSDOT plans to use what it calls precise methods to remove the damaged girder while leaving the rest of the bridge intact.

More than 50,000 vehicles a day use this bridge. This is going to be a mess for commuters.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

