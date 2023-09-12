Pacific Police seeking information after pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run

PACIFIC, Wash. — Pacific Police are asking for your help to find a driver who hit and injured a pedestrian on Sunday and then left the scene.

Officers were called to the crash site in the 400 block of Ellingson Road at 6:50 a.m.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white or silver SUV that may be a Mitsubishi Outlander.

If you have surveillance cameras, you’re asked to review the recordings and let police know if you saw anything. You’re also asked to contact police if you see an SUV matching the description that has a shattered windshield and recent front-end damage.

For tips that aren’t urgent, you’re asked to call the non-emergency business line at 253-929-1130.

