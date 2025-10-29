Pacific Northwest gets its glow back as ‘Twilight’ hits big screens again

The Twilight saga is heading back to theaters next week for a limited engagement, according to Fathom Events.

The company announced that the 2008 film will return to theaters nationwide from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, giving longtime fans and new audiences another chance to see the story that turned Forks, Washington, into a pop-culture landmark.

The movie, starring Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, follows a teenage girl who moves to the small town of Forks and discovers her mysterious classmate is a vampire.

Fans across the region often visit filming locations in Forks, Port Angeles and the surrounding forest areas that inspired the film’s moody, rain-soaked atmosphere.

The rerelease is part of Fathom’s special-event programming, which brings popular and classic films back to theaters for limited runs.

Tickets for Twilight are available through Fathom’s website, which also features a trailer and list of participating theaters.

