Pacific County: 15-year-old trafficked, sexually assaulted by 33-year-old man

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said a 33-year-old man was arrested in Seaview after deputies discovered he had been living with a 15-year-old runaway from Oregon and was suspected of sexually assaulting and trafficking her.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called on Oct. 4 to perform a welfare check on a 15-year-old girl from Bend, Oregon.

The girl had been reported missing and was on probation.

Investigators learned she had been staying with a man in a travel trailer in Seaview for about one to two weeks.

During the investigation, deputies said they confirmed the man knew the girl’s age and her status as a runaway when they met at a party in Oregon.

Evidence collected from the girl, witnesses, and other sources suggested the two were in a romantic relationship and that sexual activity had occurred.

Investigators also found evidence that the man had used digital communication to contact minors.

He was arrested and booked on felony charges of third-degree rape of a child and trafficking.

The teen was taken into protective custody and returned to her family.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges could be filed after search warrants are processed, including communication with a minor for immoral purposes, harboring a runaway, and possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office at 360-875-9395 or email pcsoinfo@co.pacific.wa.us.

