Overnight shooting in Queen Anne leaves one man injured

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says one man was shot near Bhy Krakle Park in Queen Anne early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near 5th Avenue North and Highland Drive just after 1:50 a.m.

Police found a disabled car with two people inside, one of them was shot in the leg, SPD said in a release.

He was treated and brought to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

SPD officers found a Glock pistol at the scene, which was modified to shoot fully automatically, the release said.

Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses, some of whom returned to the scene after initially running when they heard gunfire.

Seattle Police say a suspect has not been caught, but if you have any information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

