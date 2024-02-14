Overnight power outage in North Bend continues into Wednesday

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Thousands of customers in North Bend are still without power Wednesday morning after an outage that began the night before.

According to Puget Sound Energy, the outage started shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nearly 2,600 customers were affected, but by 6:30 a.m., that number was down to 1,744.

The outage stretches from North Bend to east along the Interstate 90 corridor.

The cause is an equipment failure.

Power is expected to be restored sometime around 9 a.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group