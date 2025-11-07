Overnight eastbound I-90 closure scheduled between Seattle and Mercer Island

KINT COUNTY, Wash. — A warning for drivers who regularly take Interstate 90.

The eastbound lanes from Seattle to Mercer Island will close between Rainier Avenue South and 76th Avenue Southeast on Friday night for tunnel maintenance. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7.

The closure also includes the southbound Interstate 5 collector-distributor to eastbound I-90, the northbound Rainier Avenue South on-ramp, the southbound Rainier Avenue South on-ramp, and the West Mercer Way off-ramp. Those closures will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking people to find other ways around for the time being.

All lanes and ramps will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8.

What work is WSDOT doing?

WSDOT tunnel maintenance crews will perform regularly scheduled maintenance in the Mount Baker and Mercer Island Lid tunnels during the closure.

The work includes fire suppression and emergency systems testing, drain cleaning, lighting, and road sweeping.

©2025 Cox Media Group