Overdose deaths declining for the first time in more than five years

Health officials believe they’re gaining ground on the opioid crisis. New CDC data shows that national overdose deaths are declining for the first time in more than five years. The national decline is more than 10%.

“I’m optimistic and I’m excited,” says April Provost, an outreach coordinator with ‘Ideal Option’. The organization helps people across the state end their addiction cycle and find life-saving resources.

“There are all these wonderful things that we’re implementing and we’re finally seeing some of that pay off,” says Provost. She believes that the accessibility of Narcan and an increase in outreach services are a large part of why overdose deaths are declining across the county.

In King County, the Health Department is seeing a similar trend. The department reports a 15% decrease in all fatal overdoses. Fatal overdoses from fentanyl are down 20%.

Last year, Snohomish County saw a record number of overdose deaths. This year? No decline, but no increase either.

“It’s definitely good news. So instead of having a year-to-year increase, which we had been seeing for several years now…we’re now seeing a plateau,” says Health Officer James Lewis.

The victims - still too many. And too young.

“He’d be 17. He’d be in his senior year right now,” says Alyssa Donevan. Her son, Donevan Hester, died in November from an overdose.

Alyssa describes Donevan as someone who loved to dance and make people smile. He dreamed of being a firefighter.

She’s encouraged by the news of overdose deaths declining, knowing firsthand the devastation they bring.

“How could I have saved him?” asks Alyssa. “The last hug I gave him was in a body bag.”

She says since his death, she’s worked to learn more about the fentanyl crisis and has learned how and when to use Narcan. She now advocates for other parents to take Narcan training, so they’re prepared during a crisis.

“I really want to avoid as many parents finding their kids the way I did,” says Alyssa.

