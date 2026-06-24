Over $8 million in WA lottery prizes still up for grabs

Washington’s Lottery says that an $8.2 million ticket sold in Bellingham is still unclaimed, and time is running out.

Officials are asking players to double-check their tickets before the prizes expire in July.

Two other major prizes are set to expire, including a $115,000 HIT 5 ticket sold in Tulalip as well as a $100,000 ticket bought in Seattle.

A handful of other prizes valued at over $100,000 are set to expire in the coming months.

Lottery officials say the unclaimed tickets set to expire in July were sold at the following locations:

$8.2 million Lotto prize from a ticket purchased at ARCO located at 4240 Meridian Street in Bellingham, which expires July 3

prize from a ticket purchased at ARCO located at 4240 Meridian Street in Bellingham, which expires July 3 $115,000 HIT 5 prize from a ticket purchased at Tulalip Tribes Liquor Store located at 6326 33 rd Avenue NE in Tulalip, which expires July 24

prize from a ticket purchased at Tulalip Tribes Liquor Store located at 6326 33 Avenue NE in Tulalip, which expires July 24 $100,000 HIT 5 prize from a ticket purchased at Speed-E Mart located at 9625 Renton Avenue S in Seattle, which expires July 9

You can see the full list of unclaimed prizes in Washington at the link here.

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