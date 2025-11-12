Over 60 cats found in ‘horrific conditions’ in Tacoma U-Haul; woman charged

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 70 cats were found trapped in a U-Haul in Tacoma, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old woman who now faces 11 counts of animal cruelty.

The shocking discovery was made in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in South Tacoma, where animal control officers found the cats in dire conditions.

Officer Joe Hunt from Tacoma Animal Control described the scene as horrific, noting that the cats were extremely thin, wet, and without food, water, or ventilation.

“They were extremely thin. They were wet. They were in horrific conditions,” said Hunt, an animal control supervisor who was among the first to respond to the scene.

Shelbie Boyd from the Tacoma Police Department confirmed that 68 cats were found, with ten deceased on the scene and one euthanized due to its condition.

Lauren Green from the Tacoma & Pierce County Humane Society reported that the surviving cats were malnourished and in poor body condition, with many missing patches of fur and covered in urine.

The cats, all one-year-old or younger, were immediately taken to the Humane Society for veterinary care. Some have already been placed in foster homes and will soon be available for adoption.

The Humane Society is urging pet owners who are struggling to care for their animals to seek help, emphasizing that support is available to prevent such situations.

“When you see situations like this or you might be aware of a situation like this, whether it be yourself or somebody else, reach out for help and support. That’s what we are here for,” said Green.

The Tacoma Humane Society is now caring for the rescued cats, highlighting the need for community support in such cases. If you‘d like to help by donating, volunteering, fostering, or adopting, please reach out to the Humane Society.

