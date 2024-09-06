Over 100 state employees accused of sexual abuse in Washington juvenile detention centers

A new lawsuit has been filed against the State of Washington, alleging decades of sexual abuse and negligence within the state’s juvenile detention facilities.

The complaint, filed in King County Superior Court, details numerous instances of abuse suffered by children placed in state-run juvenile prisons and detention centers as far back as the 1960s.

The plaintiffs in the case include 188 men and women who allege they were sexually abused while incarcerated as minors in various facilities managed by the state.

The lawsuit accuses more than 100 state employees, including guards, counselors, medical staff, and even the head of security at some facilities, of participating in or facilitating the abuse.

The state is also accused of turning a blind eye to the abuse, failing to take appropriate measures to protect the children in its custody, and perpetuating a toxic culture that allowed such behavior to continue for decades.

In some cases, the plaintiffs allege that staff retaliated against them for reporting the abuse, including punishing them with solitary confinement or threats.

The facilities involved in the lawsuit span across Washington, including well-known juvenile institutions such as Green Hill School, Echo Glen Children’s Center, and several other state-run juvenile detention facilities.

The plaintiffs allege that abuse was widespread and systemic, with some perpetrators continuing their actions over several years without facing consequences.

The lawsuit also outlines how staff members used drugs, bribes, and threats to coerce children into compliance.

There are allegations that staff trafficked illicit substances, such as fentanyl, within the juvenile facilities in exchange for sexual acts.

Some staff members have already faced criminal charges, but the lawsuit alleges that abuse continued for years even after those charges were brought to light.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for the physical, emotional, and psychological trauma they experienced.

They claim that the state failed to uphold its responsibility to care for and protect them while they were in detention, leading to long-lasting impacts on their lives.

The lawsuit underscores a failure of oversight by state agencies, including the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) and the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), which are responsible for these facilities’ management and oversight.

It alleges that despite knowledge of the abuse, little was done to prevent or address the rampant misconduct.

©2024 Cox Media Group