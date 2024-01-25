As options dwindle, where do Seahawks stand on search for new head coach?

SEATTLE — The list of available head coaches continues to shrink, as the Seattle Seahawks continue to search for Pete Carroll’s replacement.

As of Thursday, the Seahawks have been connected to a handful of options, most prominently Cowboys defensive coordinate Dan Quinn. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Quinn will interview with Seattle for the second time on Thursday.

Other names linked to the Seahawks for a second round of interviews this week include Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

This comes as other candidates have flown off the board. On Thursday, the Panthers closed in on a deal to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new coach.

On Wednesday, Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans, while Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was tagged to lead the Los Angeles Chargers.

