Opening day of lowland lakes fishing brings big trout, big prizes across Washington

Anglers across Washington can prepare for the opening day of lowland lakes fishing on April 26, with more than 14.5 million trout expected to be stocked statewide, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The opener also marks the 10th anniversary of WDFW’s annual Trout Derby, which this year will feature the largest prize pool in its history—nearly 1,100 prizes donated by more than 100 businesses, with a total value of more than $54,000.

“Opening day is one of our biggest and most important days for anglers,” said Steve Caromile, WDFW’s inland fish program manager. “There are great fishing opportunities at lakes statewide for people of all ages and backgrounds.”

The agency’s fish and hatchery crews work year-round to prepare for the season. In 2025, their efforts will result in the release of:

2.14 million catchable trout, averaging 11 to 13 inches,

more than 150,000 jumbo trout measuring 14 inches or more,

1.6 million “put, grow, and take” trout, which are stocked small and allowed to grow in lakes,

and more than 10.6 million fingerling and fry trout and kokanee, primarily planted two years ago for fisheries in Eastern Washington.

The Puget Sound region alone will see over 428,000 catchable trout, 25,000 jumbo trout, and 30,000 “put, grow, and take” fish added to local waters.

The Trout Derby runs through Oct. 31 and is free to enter with a valid fishing license. Anglers who catch a prize-winning trout will find an orange tag near the fish’s dorsal fin. Instructions on how to claim a prize, along with a list of participating lakes, are available at WDFWderby.com.

Prizes include fishing gear, gift cards, Seattle Mariners tickets, aquarium passes, guided fishing trips, rounds of golf, resort stays, a kayak, and GPS units, among others.

“The generosity of our vendors has made the Trout Derby a great success, and something that many anglers look forward to,” Caromile said.

WDFW is also hosting a photo contest during the derby’s first week. Anglers can enter by posting photos to Instagram using the hashtag #watroutderby.

To fish on opening day or take part in the derby, anglers need a valid 2025 license. Eligible options include the Get Outdoors package, annual freshwater, Fish WA, combination, or a temporary combination license. However, temporary combination licenses are not valid during the first eight days of the lowland lake season—except for active-duty U.S. military members.

Licenses can be purchased online, by phone at 360-902-2464, or at retail locations across the state.

WDFW encourages anglers to plan ahead, be courteous to others, and follow all posted rules at water-access areas. With more than 7,000 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs across the state, there are many fishing options available.

Anglers parking at WDFW sites must display either a Vehicle Access Pass (included with eligible annual licenses) or a Discover Pass. A Discover Pass is also required for parking at Washington State Parks and Department of Natural Resources lands. More information is available on WDFW’s parking webpage.

WDFW staff and their immediate families are not eligible to win Trout Derby prizes.

