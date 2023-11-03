Only Halloween trick-or-treater to visit Lynnwood apartment wasn’t wearing a costume

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A woman who was hoping to see costumed kids outside her Lynnwood apartment on Halloween didn’t get a single knock on the door, but she did get a treat that night.

Destiny, who lives in the north end of the city, said though she waited patiently that night to hand out candy, she eventually gave up and went to bed when no trick-or-treaters came.

Little did she know that she was visited by a furry friend overnight, which was caught on camera creeping around her door.

She said it was pretty rare to see a deer in her neighborhood, which is not far from Highway 99.





