“One year later’: hit-and-run driver still on the loose after killing woman in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — On March 14, 2023, 26-year-old Samantha Windsor was killed by a hit-and-run drive while walking in Redmond. One year later, police are still looking for the driver.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Old Redmond Road near Grass Lawn Park.

Redmond police continues to investigate the crash but there was no vehicle description or video of the incident.

Windsor’s family was devastated by her death when the fatal crash happened and continues to hope to find someone with information that can help police track down the driver.

Anyone who may have information or video of the crash is urged to call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

