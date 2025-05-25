One of Washington’s largest ferries almost back in service after upgrades

WASHINGTON — The Wenatchee, one of Washington’s three biggest ferries, is set to be back into the WSDOT fleet this summer.

The ferry underwent various upgrades, including converting to a hybrid-electric power system, which will replace two of four diesel generators, WSDOT said in a release.

Other improvements include:

Building two new battery rooms and outfitting them with 864 battery modules

Installing new controls

Installing thousands of feet of electric and fiber optic cable

painting much of the exterior of the ferry

Replacing vinyl on some seats

Deep cleaning

For more information on the Wenatchee’s improvements, visit WSDOT.org.

