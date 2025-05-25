One of Washington’s largest ferries almost back in service after upgrades

WASHINGTON — The Wenatchee, one of Washington’s three biggest ferries, is set to be back into the WSDOT fleet this summer.
The ferry underwent various upgrades, including converting to a hybrid-electric power system, which will replace two of four diesel generators, WSDOT said in a release.
Other improvements include:
- Building two new battery rooms and outfitting them with 864 battery modules
- Installing new controls
- Installing thousands of feet of electric and fiber optic cable
- painting much of the exterior of the ferry
- Replacing vinyl on some seats
- Deep cleaning
For more information on the Wenatchee’s improvements, visit WSDOT.org.
