One suspect arrested, second sought in Renton armed carjacking

RENTON, Wash. — A young man was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery after a car was stolen at gunpoint in Renton early Sunday.

Police said they are looking for a second suspect in the carjacking.

The victims said that two men in their late teens to early 20s came up to them in a parking lot in the 600 block of Duvall Avenue Northeast and held them up for their blue BMW.

One of the suspects fled in the stolen BMW. The second suspect fled in the vehicle the two had arrived in, a gray Chevrolet SUV.

Because there was a tracking device in the stolen BMW, officers could track it. One officer spotted the suspects’ SUV and the BMW in East Renton, but unfortunately, both vehicles took off at dangerously high speeds.

Eventually, the track ended up in Bellevue, where Bellevue Police officers arrested 21-year-old Jangel Jimenez-Hernandez. The gray Chevrolet SUV was nearby, but the BMW and the second suspect were nowhere to be found.

Renton officers then drove the victims to Bellevue to identify the carjacking suspect.

“The officers working this case went above and beyond tracking these suspects, following leads, and then taking the victims to Bellevue,” said Renton Police Sgt. Clarence Tolliver.

Jimenez-Hernandez is being held on $500,000 bail.

