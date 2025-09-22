One person dead and three injured in head-on crash on SR283

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that one person is dead after two cars crashed into each other two miles east of George in Grant County.

A 71-year-old man veered into oncome on traffic crashing into another car with three people inside on SR283.

The driver of the other car, a 48-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two injured passengers and the man were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

WSP is investigating the cause of the crash.

