One person shot on Aurora Ave North, police looking for suspect

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that one person has been injured in a shooting near Aurora Avenue North and North 100th Street.

Police say they have the area contained but are looking for a suspect.

SPD advises the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

