One person is dead following a collision on I-405, all NB lanes blocked

BOTHELL, Wash. — All lanes of northbound Interstate 405 at Northeast 195th Street in Bothell are blocked following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol, one person has died in the collision.

Just after 9 p.m., Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) shared the details of the collision, saying, “A vehicle spun out and hit the barrier and then was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle is sadly deceased.”

Trooper Johnson added that there was no information yet as to the impairment of either of the two drivers involved. Medical aid, fire, and Washington State Patrol crews responded to the scene.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared that a two-mile backup had formed, and travelers were told to use alternate routes and expect delays.

As of 9 p.m., northbound travelers were being routed off I-405 to NE 195th Street, and then back onto I-405.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening.

