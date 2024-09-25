One person injured in West Seattle shooting

One person has been injured after a shooting in West Seattle Wednesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of 36th Avenue Southwest.

Unconfirmed reports state the person was shot several times.

The suspect was described as a Black male, between 20 and 30 years old, wearing black clothing and a blue surgical mask.

He was last seen leaving the area on foot, and possibly still armed.



