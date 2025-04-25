Local

One person injured in shooting at gas station near Franklin High School

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they are investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South, which is near Franklin High School.

The high school went into a shelter-in-place after reports that shots were fired in the community, Seattle Public Schools tells KIRO 7.

SPD says one person was injured by gunfire.

