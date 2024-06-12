One person found dead after fire inside Tacoma apartment

TACOMA, Wash. — Firefighters found one person dead inside a Tacoma apartment following a fire there early Wednesday.

At 12:41 p.m., Tacoma Fire crews were dispatched to the apartment building in the 6300 block of North 26th Street after receiving reports of a fire there.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming out of a first-floor unit of the two-story building.

Firefighters put out the flames and kept the fire contained to one unit.

One person was found dead inside the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group