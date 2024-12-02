One person dead in Lynnwood shed fire

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man in his 20s has died after a shed caught fire Monday in Lynnwood.

South County Fire says someone called 911 after seeing the flames and said someone was still inside.

It happened at a home on Larch Way just after 8 a.m.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the home and extinguished it within about five minutes.

The department says the man had been using the shed as a living quarters.

No other injuries were reported.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating what caused the fire.

