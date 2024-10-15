One person dead in high-speed crash into pole near Kent

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The driver of a car was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. at 4255 S 204th Street in an unincorporated area of Kent off Orillia Road South. The crash site is not far from St. Patrick Cemetery.

Puget Sound Fire said firefighters arrived to find a car that had hit a pole. The King County Sheriff’s Office said the car ended up in a ditch after the crash.

The lone person in the car was killed.

The car had significant damage.

A witness told deputies he heard a car pass by that sounded like it was traveling at a high rate of speed. He then saw the car had crashed into a power pole.





©2024 Cox Media Group