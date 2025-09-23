One person dead, another hurt in shooting in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says one person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting Monday evening.

It happened at 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street in the Chinatown-International District.

Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area for the time being.

No word on what led up to the shooting or whether they’re searching for someone.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Police are investigating a shooting at 12th Ave S and S Lane Street. Two victims and one is deceased. Please avoid the area. PIO on the way to the scene. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) September 23, 2025

