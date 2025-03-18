One person dead after Mount Vernon shooting; search underway for person responsible

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Mount Vernon police say they’re looking for the person who shot someone to death Monday night.

Officers were called to East College Way just before midnight.

When they arrived, police say they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person responsible is asked to call Mount Vernon’s 24-hour police dispatch at (360) 428-3211, or the department’s business-hour line at (360) 336-6271.

Officers believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.





