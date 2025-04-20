One motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 66-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 532 in Snohomish County Friday night, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Four total vehicles were involved in the crash near Sunday Lake, and one driver was arrested for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding posted on X.

Four others were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The backup from the crash led to another collision where a driver was arrested for DUI, WSP posted on X.

