One of the last remaining video rental stores in Washington to stay open following fundraiser

SEATTLE — One of the last rental video stores in Washington state is still standing after raising one-third of the nearly $2 million it needs to keep its doors open.

The cash influx allowed the store to extend its lease for another two years. However, the store says their campaign is far from over.

Scarecrow Video has been operating in Seattle’s University District since the late 1980s and turned nonprofit back in 2014. Its collection includes more than 148,000 titles.

The store says it will continue to raise funds for a long-term future in the city.

Executive Director Kate Barr says that the store is looking forward to their biggest day of the year, International Video Store Day, on Saturday, October 19.

“We’re usually super busy and there is definitely a party atmosphere,” said Barr.

To learn more or help Scarecrow work towards their goals, visit the Scarecrow Video website.





