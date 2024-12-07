One injured in three car crash in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Around 1:15 am on Sunday, the Washington State Patrol answered calls of a crash on Northbound I-5 in Tukwila near Southcenter Mall.

When WSP arrived they found three cars involved in the crash.

According to WSP, a Toyota Camry struck a Nissan Altima, which then hit a Tesla. All the cars came to a stop near the two lanes closest to the center median.

The driver of the Camry was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault.

WSP says the Camry and Nissan were considered totaled.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The other drivers did not get injured.

WSP reopened the roadway two hours later.





