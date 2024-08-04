One injured after stabbing incident in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was found stabbed in downtown Seattle on Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At 9:48 a.m., officers responded to reports of a knife fight at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street.

When they arrived, the scene was clear, and those involved had left.

After checking the area, officers found no suspects or victims and cleared the scene.

Shortly thereafter, downtown ambassadors discovered a man with a stab wound to his lower back near the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Police arrived and administered medical aid, including applying a chest seal.

The Seattle Fire Department then transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers also found evidence suggesting the victim had been smoking fentanyl.

The suspect remains at large, and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time.

