One hurt during officer-involved shooting in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Everett overnight.

According to the Everett Police Department, officers were involved in a shooting along 7th Ave SE at approximately 3 a.m. Friday.

As of this writing, no officer injuries have been reported, but one individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries.

There is no current threat to the public, Everett PD confirmed.

7th Ave SE is closed from 84th St SE to 90th St SE, and drivers were asked to please avoid the area.

According to an alert on their website, Emerson Elementary School is closed today due to “an active police investigation in the area.” The school reports that Everett PD has restricted all access to the campus.

This is an active investigation as of 5:45 a.m. Friday. KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene. Watch KIRO 7 News live on air this morning or revisit this article for new details.

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