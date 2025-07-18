Local

One dead in Tacoma house fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
TACOMA, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue confirms one person has died in a house fire in Tacoma’s Midland neighborhood on Friday morning.

Crews say 10 people were in the home at the time when the fire started near Portland Avenue East and 90th Street East.

Firefighters are actively working to extinguish the 2-alarm fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

