One dead in Tacoma house fire

TACOMA, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue confirms one person has died in a house fire in Tacoma’s Midland neighborhood on Friday morning.

Crews say 10 people were in the home at the time when the fire started near Portland Avenue East and 90th Street East.

Firefighters are actively working to extinguish the 2-alarm fire.

Crews are on-scene of a 2-alarm fire involving an adult family home in the 2100 block of 90th St E in Midland. Ten occupants were in the home when the fire started. Sadly, one occupant has passed away. Please avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the fire. The cause is under… pic.twitter.com/KOVJJsCuL9 — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) July 18, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group