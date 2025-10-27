One dead in Shoreline shooting

SHORELINE, Wash. — One person is dead after a shooting near Aurora Avenue in Shoreline early this morning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), several 911 callers reported hearing gunfire along Whitman Ave. N. in Shoreline just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Arriving officers with Shoreline PD and KCSO found one injured victim in the street. Despite medical intervention from responding deputies and local firefighters and medics, the person died at the scene.

Officers from Edmonds PD helped secure the scene while KCSO Major Crimes Unit detectives investigated.

KCSO confirmed that nobody had been arrested yet and that the gender and age of the victim cannot be confirmed at this time.

“The victim’s identity, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released via the King County Medical Examiner’s Office per their protocols,” reported KCSO.

Local streets may continue to be blocked off while detectives investigate.

