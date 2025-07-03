One dead, one hurt in golf course shooting near Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — One person is dead and another was hurt in an early-morning shooting near Burien, deputies say.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call at Glen Acres Golf Course at around 1:45 a.m.

The caller reported hearing sounds of multiple gunshots and arguing.

Deputies say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another had gunshot wounds to his arm and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The golf course is in Boulevard Park, a census-designated area near Burien and White Center.

KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is still investigating and will provide more information as it becomes available. There are no suspects at this time.

